"Women empowerment major factor for building society"

Women empowerment is not a matter of choice but it is an essential factor for building an inclusive and forward-looking society, eminent speakers observed at a session on Friday.

"Empowerment of women is important in achieving the objective of equitable and sustainable development and it is not only a national goal but also a global agenda," the speakers said.

A session on "Women Achievers - Showcasing Excellence in Fashion and Creativity" was organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and its Ladies Forum.

The speakers on the occasion were fashion designers and Agnimitra Paul, Kantha exponent and social entrepreneur and culinary expert

"It is beyond doubt that women can excel in different spheres of life, if the right opportunity and proper environment are provided, the of MCCI Ladies Forum, Prapti Jhajharia, said.

"Thus there is an urgent need to create suitable conditions to facilitate and encourage women to have full, active and unhindered participation in social, economic, political and public life so that their potential is realized fully for the benefit of the society," Jhajharia said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)