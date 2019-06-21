Delhi University issues guidelines, venue details for sports trials

Friday issued guidelines and venue details for the trials for the aspirants seeking admission under sports category.

The sports trials will commence from July 2 and culminate on July 6.

There are 27 sports that are part of the sports quota. These include 24 sports that are part of various high-profile competitions like Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and three popular sports.

The sports trial for will happen at the ground in on July 2, the varsity said.

The sports trial for women will also happen on July 2 at the in whereas for male aspirants it will be held on July 4.

The sports trial for for male aspirants will be held on July 6 at Multipurpose Hall, whereas for women, the trail will be on July 4.

The sports trial for will be happening on July 3 and 4 for male and female participants. The venue for men will be at while for the women it will be

The Sports Trials will be videographed as per Sports Admissions Guidelines, the varsity said.

"DU reserves the right to upload videography of Sports Trials on its website. Parent/Guardian accompanying the applicant will not be allowed inside the venue of Sports Trials. Applicant appearing for the Sports Trials should bring printed copy of the Online Undergraduate Admission Form," according to the guidelines.

