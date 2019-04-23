Women's T20 challenge next month in Jaipur announces BCCI

A three-team will be played during the IPL Play-offs week next month in Jaipur, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will open with a clash between Supernovas and Trailblazers on May 6 while Velocity will lock horns with Supernovas on May 8.

Each team will play two matches and top two teams and the top two teams will clash in the final on May 11.

All the matches will be standalone games.

"The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian playing alongside a selection of the world's best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women's cricket," said a BCCI release.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana will lead the three sides.

