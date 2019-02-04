Women's wing of Cong files complaint for offensive tweets against Priyanka Gandhi

Alleging a smear campaign against Vadra on by the RSS and the BJP, the party's women's wing Monday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, demanding action against those behind it.

All Mahila and Delhi Pradesh Mahila said the complaint was filed against "unknown persons for "spreading distasteful and offensive tweets/pictures" of Vadra at the station.

"We have filed a complaint at station along with some evidences. We know that the BJP and RSS are behind this but we want police to investigate and uncover the truth and to put accused persons behind bars," Dev said.

She added that the campaign has been started against Vadra from the day she had joined politics.

Last month, Vadra was named the AICC of eastern

"The BJP has gone berserk after she (Vadra) became the of the AICC in charge of eastern and they had done the same in past with We have asked our party members to file the case against this in every state across India," Dev added.

The complaint outlines charges amounting to offences like defamations, sexual harassment and sections of the IT Act. Screenshots of offensive tweets and pictures have been attached along with the complaint.

Mahila Congress' unit also protested in and handed over a complaint to police

