Won't bow to pressure on testing fish for formalin: Goa

will not bow to pressure from anybody on the issue of testing fish for the presence of formalin, said Saturday.

He was reacting to a reported statement by a allegedly threatening to stop vehicles from from entering district if does not allow fish-carrying trucks from to enter.

In the wake of fears that fish being brought into the state was laced with formalin, a potential cancer causing chemical, and Drugs Administration has imposed stringent conditions, including testing, on fish trucks coming from outside the state.

The Goa FDA has also made it mandatory for fish traders to have a licence to import fish.

"We cannot be deterred by threats or pressure tactics from anybody within or outside Goa. The people of Goa demand the best quality of and the has to respect that," said

He praised the regulatory mechanism set in place by the FDA to check fish-laden trucks entering the state and said Vishwajit Rane, under whose ministry the FDA operates, had taken a proactive decision in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)