Will not take oath as Maharashtra minister today, says Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said he would not take oath as a Maharashtra minister on Thursday.
"I will not take oath today. Only Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will take oath as ministers from the NCP," Ajit Pawar told reporters after a meeting of NCP leaders at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.
Two MLAs each from the allies Shiv Sena and Congress will also take oath as ministers, he said.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as the chief minister at a ceremony to be held at the Shivaji Park here in the evening.
