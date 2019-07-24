Worker found killed in shop; robbery suspected

A 35-year-old worker was found dead with his head smashed inside a shop on Wednesday in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said, adding that they suspected robbery as the motive behind the crime.

The incident came to light in the morning hours when the shop owner opened the shop, which deals in supplying construction material, a police officer said.

The victim is identified as Girijesh Gautam, he said, adding that Gautam could have been killed on Tuesday night by suspected robbers, as Rs 1.5 lakh cash kept in the cupboard inside the shop are missing.

Police are analysing footage of CCTVs in the area to identify the attackers.

A case of murder and robbery has been registered by Mumbra police.

