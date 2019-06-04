JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ronaldo centre-stage but Portugal's new stars ready to shine

Djokovic sets Roland Garros last-eight record as Halep wins in 45 minutes
Business Standard

World Cup hosts Qatar to stage back-to-back World Club Cups

AFP  |  Paris 

The hosts of the next World Cup Qatar will stage the Club World Cup in 2019 and 2020, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

The Middle-Eastern state will use the two tournaments as logistical tests for stadiums and infrastructure ahead of the 2022 edition of the international competition which takes place every four years.

2020 will be the final time only seven sides will participate in the annual club event before it is expanded to 24 teams a year later.

After winning the right to host a 32-team World Cup in 2010, in a bidding process mired in bribery allegations, the Qataris are coming under sustained pressure to switch to 48.

The country won its first ever Asian Cup title in February acting as a riposte to critics who long ridiculed the 2022 World Cup host for its lack of footballing prowess.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 09:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU