Worm found in biryani at IKEA store; notice issued

In an embarrassment for the recently opened store here, a man allegedly found a worm in the vegetable served to him, prompting the Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to issue a notice to the firm, an said Sunday.

The civic body also imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 on the store, opened last month marking the Swedish home furnishing major's entry into the country, for allegedly flouting norms related to dry and wet waste segregation and use of plastic covers, the said.

Apologising over the "unfortunate experience", said it is investigating the matter and will take corrective action.

The GMHC issued the notice after a customer alleged on that he found a caterpillar in the vegetable biriyani he ate at the store's restaurant on August 31.

safety and health officials visited the and collected samples Saturday.

"IKEA representatives said they did not prepare the in their kitchen and were procuring from a Nagpur-based snack manufacturer," the said.

Notices were issued to IKEA and the snack firm, seeking details on the food prepared and ingredients used within seven days, the GHMC official told

The authorities also imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 on the for using plastic covers less than 50 microns thick and for not practising waste segregation.

An said in a statement, "We regret the incident and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We would like to assure him and everyone else that we are investigating the matter currently to assess what happened and take immediate corrective action."



It said IKEA has "strictest" guidelines when it comes to and quality as customer health and safety are something "we care about deeply".

In a tweet, the customer had also tagged for and Urban Development K T Rama Rao, son of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

IKEA had last month launched its first Indian outlet here which also has a 1,000-seater restaurant.

