Would work at reviving industries to create jobs: Sawant

Arvind Ganpat Tuesday took charge of the and said he would work at reviving certain industries with a view to create more jobs.

He said that there is a need to promote the growth of industries in as they need support and certain improvements.

There are few challenges in front of the country such as issues related to farmers and unemployment, he told reporters here.

"My focus will be on creating jobs," he added.

Sawant, 68, is from Shiv Sena, an ally of the (BJP) and a part of the He won 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai South.

In the previous Narendra Modi-led government, was handling this portfolio. He lost the 2019 elections from the Raigad Lok Sabha seat.

