Writer Sarah Aboobacker wins plagiarism case

Noted Kannada writer Sarah Aboobacker has won a legal battle against the makers of the 2011 national award-winning film 'Byari,' which she claimed was based on her much-acclaimed novel 'Chandragiriya Teeradalli.'



'Byari,' the first film in Beary language, directed by K P Suveeran and produced by Altaf Hussain, had won the Swarna Kamal for best film at the 59th national film awards.

Hussain also plays a character in a prominent role in the film.

She had moved the court against the film's producer and director saying the movie makers had used her story without permission.

Upholding her contention, the third additional district and sessions court here in its judgement directed Altaf Hussain, the producer, not to screen the movie anywhere henceforth.

The Judge B Muralidhar Pai noted that there was an infringement of her intellectual property rights.

It also directed the film makers to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh with interest for the period of trial in the case (eight years and 12 days) along with court costs.

The writer, in a press note here said her novel was published as a serial in 'Lankesh Patrike' and had been widely read with passion and much debated.

The brazen act of the film-makers in using her novel for the film without taking permission forced her to approach the court for justice, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)