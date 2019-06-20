Xi arrives in North Korea to meet Kim ahead of Trump talks

arrived in on Thursday on a historic trip to reboot a troubled alliance, as he and North Korean leader Un face their own challenges with US

Xi is the first Chinese to visit North in 14 years, after relations between the Cold War era allies deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear provocations and Beijing's subsequent backing of UN sanctions.

Xi and Kim have been working to repair ties, with the young North Korean leader visiting his older ally four times in in the past year and calling for sanctions to be relaxed.

But the Chinese leader waited to reciprocate the visit, biding his time to see how nuclear talks between Kim and Trump would play out before deciding to travel to Pyongyang, according to analysts.

Xi, who will pay a two-day state visit, arrived in North late Thursday morning, China's CCTV said.

He is visiting with his wife Peng Liyuan, Wang Yi, and other officials, according to Chinese

In Pyongyang, Chinese flags hung throughout the city and residents were lined the streets to welcome Xi.

The newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling party, devoted the top half of its front page to Xi's visit, with a colour picture of him accompanying a profile.

In an editorial, it said his trip will "engrave a new, enduring page in the history of DPRK- friendship".

"The visit to our country that comes despite the emergence of urgent and important tasks due to complex international relations clearly shows that the and government are putting high importance on the DPRK- friendship," it went on.

"Our people are proud of having a trustworthy and close friend like the Chinese people."



Authorities have imposed tight control on coverage of the visit. International journalists in were told they would not be able to cover it, while that were initially invited to attend were unable to obtain visas.

Sources say the Chinese accompanying Xi was also reduced in size from initial plans.

The visit will be largely symbolic, with no formal joint communique expected -- as was the case with Kim's April summit with Russian President in Vladivostok,

Analysts say the trip is a chance for China to showcase its influence in the region.

"For North Korea, the coming meeting will serve to show the US that China has its back and to send a message to it should stop its maximum pressure posture," said Lim Eul-chul, of North Korean studies at

Negotiations between Trump and Kim soured after a second summit in February broke up without a deal, with the two men failing to agree on what would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

But Chinese state agency in a commentary published Thursday said "hope remains alive and kicking" on resolving the nuclear standoff.

In a rare opinion piece published in on Wednesday, Xi hailed the "irreplaceable" friendship between North and China and offered a "grand plan" to bring permanent stability to

He also vowed that would play an active role in "strengthening communication and coordination with and other relevant parties" to push forward negotiations on the

After Beijing's own trade negotiations with hit a wall last month, some analysts believe Xi could come back from Pyongyang with leverage for his meeting with Trump at the summit in next week.

But Chinese has dismissed the suggestion that Beijing's close ties with Pyongyang could be used to pressure the US, saying "people with such an idea are just over-thinking".

China sees the North as a strategic buffer from South Korea, keeping the 28,500 US troops in far from its borders, and Xi's trip will include a visit to pay homage at Pyongyang's Friendship Tower, a monument to the Chinese troops who saved the North from defeat during the Korean War.

In recent days, soldiers and workers have been sprucing it up before the visit.

has fretted over being sidelined after the North Korean leader agreed to meet Trump last year, with the US leader going as far as declaring he had fallen "in love" with Kim.

And experts said Xi's editorial was a not-so-subtle reminder that Beijing remains Pyongyang's closest ally.

Zhao Tong, expert at the think tank in Beijing, said he does not expect any "substantive discussions" on denuclearisation during the meeting, because "China and do not have enough mutual trust".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)