JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pope Francis in historic Arabian Peninsula visit
Business Standard

Trump say meeting Xi Jinping 'possible' on trip to meet Kim Jong-un

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is considering meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

His comments came following the latest round of the two-day talks between Washington and Beijing to end a trade war wrapped up in the US capital on Thursday.

Trump said he had an incredible meeting a day earlier with Chinese Vice Premier and indicated it was "possible" that he would combine a trip to meet Xi with a February visit to see Kim.

"I am thinking about it," he told White House reporters when asked about the possibility of a meeting with Xi either before or after the summit with Kim.

Trump asserted that he has a better relationship with Xi than any US president had with their Chinese counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 00:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements