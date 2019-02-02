Trump say meeting Xi Jinping 'possible' on trip to meet Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is considering meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
His comments came following the latest round of the two-day talks between Washington and Beijing to end a trade war wrapped up in the US capital on Thursday.
Trump said he had an incredible meeting a day earlier with Chinese Vice Premier and indicated it was "possible" that he would combine a trip to meet Xi with a February visit to see Kim.
"I am thinking about it," he told White House reporters when asked about the possibility of a meeting with Xi either before or after the summit with Kim.
Trump asserted that he has a better relationship with Xi than any US president had with their Chinese counterparts.
