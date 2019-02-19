Xoxoday Introduces Exceptional Employee Benefits for Their Team

/ -- The world's most thriving organisations have attributed their success to their employee-focus strategy and have ingrained this onto their culture and practices. , who are redefining employee engagement for over 500 enterprises globally, decided to have similar bid in employee focus. They have taken this up as a strategic priority and have unveiled a range of top notch benefits for their team, thus setting the bar high for employee benefit norms.

Xoxoday's commerce platform offers a range of features that help organisations in workforce engagement and happiness. In essence, works to create happy and engaged workplaces and their latest make their own workplace a gait happier. They achieved this by revamping their existing benefits and adding a plush list of highly effective benefits.

They went about this by first taking a step back to carefully understand the needs and evolving aspirations of their employees. They mapped these needs and created clusters of benefits to address them. A brief overview of these benefits are as follows:



i. Insurance Benefits



An employer-sponsored health coverage is considered the most important of all employment benefits. offers Health Insurance that covers the employee, their spouse, kids and even parents - thus ensuring that the employees gain the most from this benefit. The employee, spouse and kids receive a of up to INR 5 lacs and the expenses of the is co-shared between the employee and Xoxoday. The also comes with a dedicated help-desk for 24/7 assistance, support and This does not have a waiting period and even pre-existing diseases are covered from day one.

ii. Wellness Benefits



Employee well being is another focus of the new benefits. Xoxoday conducts wellness workshops and full body medical check ups on a regular basis. They have associated with Cult Fitness for fitness memberships for employees and allow 100% reimbursement of memberships that are availed from anywhere in

iii. Work-Life Balance Benefits



Flexibility of work is a growing requirement for the new age workforce. Xoxoday allows 24 annual leaves and 11 public holidays to all their employees. 7 days of paternity leaves are allowed for new fathers and 6 months of maternity leaves are allowed for new mothers. They also provide 5 days of marriage leaves and batches of 2, 4 and 6 months leaves for sabbaticals. These sabbatical leaves can be availed by all employees who are older that 3 years in the company and they can use it to pursue their passions. They provide work from home options to all employees to help them manage their personal constraints and travel. Working hours are flexible, allowing employees to place their work slots anywhere between 8 AM and 10 PM.

iv. Maternity & Paternity Benefits



Parental benefits help harmonize work and life of a working parent and is especially critical for new parents. Expecting mothers at Xoxoday get 6 months of maternity leaves and 3 months work from home. New fathers get 7 days of paternity leaves that can be availed either before, or after the birth of their baby. Both parents can avail work from home for child care purposes.

v. Mobility Benefits



In the event of a relocation, Xoxoday supports their employees by ensuring a hassle-free relocation. They do this by arranging accommodation for 7 days for relocating employees and new joinees. Depending on the band, employees are fully reimbursed with the travel related and movers & packers related expenses.

vi. Learning & Development Benefits



Xoxoday encourages their employees to take up a course or attend a program that can help them to perform better in their current role or to expand their skill sets. They provide annual reimbursement of INR 20,000 to INR 40,000 on training and certification courses, completed certifications, training programs, etc. Sabbaticals are provided for long term learning programs. Xoxoday has an in-house library and the employees are provided unlimited access to its resources.

vii. Benefits for Women Employees



There is a growingly dire need for workplaces to be inclusive and to empower women employees to pursue their ambitions seamlessly. Xoxoday enables this by co-sharing day-care support and creche costs for children up to 2 years of age along with providing them 6 months of maternity leaves and work from home options. They have a that discusses and ensures women's safety at workplace.

viii. Rewards & Recognitions



Xoxoday believes in instilling a culture of performance and appreciation at their workplace. There is a variety of performance awards, namely - Dabang Award, Main Hoon Na Award, Mission Impossible Award, Rockstar Award, Secret Super Award, Chakde award for teams etc. that makes sure that performance achievements in all spheres are appreciated. Birthdays at Xoxoday are specially celebrated and employees are gifted with credit points that can be spent on the entire range of Xoxoday's offerings. Employees who have 3 or more years of service are given long service awards and are awarded long service credit points. Teams are given credit points that are to be used in team bonding activities every quarter.

ix. Xoxoday Celebrations



Town Hall Meetings are held every quarter to improve organisational bonding and to facilitate recognition of top achievers. Fun-Fridays are organised to help rewire and briefly disconnect from work. An annual sports meet allows the employees to bring out the sportsperson in them and days allow further bonding by making even the employees' families feel like a part of Xoxoday. The customary 'Beverages on Hand' celebrations are held during happy hours and product launches. Xoxoday holds CSR Activities that allow employees to devote time for community work, to donate and to volunteer. The Annual Team Outing gives the employees a chance to put their feet up.

x. Hunger Benefits



Access to adequate and healthy meals is key to employee well-being. Xoxoday provides free breakfast and all day binge options of cookies, muesli, oats, coffee, tea, soft drinks and lassi. They also provide free lunches every day to ensure their employees are charged up for the rest of the day. This intuitively designed benefit ensures that the employees are well fed on healthy meals which in turn affects their health and even their productivities.

The 'dinner of choice' benefit for the people who work late hours allow them to receive a full refund of the meal bought as per their choice. Xoxoday also gives cafe credits that allow the employees to choose from an elaborate menu of snacks that are freshly made to order.

xi. Fringe Benefits



Xoxoday provides employees the facility of taking short-term personal loans with zero interest. At the Xoxoday office, the employees can engage in bowling or play table tennis and foosball to unwind from work. A concierge desk is available to make personal and professional appointments and enquiry redressals of all kinds - from travel booking to housing searches. Employees are also given exclusive discounts on their purchases through Xoxoday's Stores platform that has a global catalogue of 5000+ experiences, 1000+ gift cards and 10,000+ perks.

Xoxoday currently has over 150 employees and over 500 clients spread across APAC, US and The company has been awarded as the Best Tech-HR platform by They are ranked one amongst the top 50 fastest growing tech-companies by and have also won SME Award, 2018. A fast growing company like Xoxoday rightly demonstrates how to realign organisational policies towards employee focus and streamline their people practices.

About Xoxoday:



Xoxoday is a commerce company that helps CXOs and build a happy workforce. They use Xoxoday to align, motivate and empower teams to improve employee productivity, employee NPS and employee happiness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)