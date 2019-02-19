JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gold prices jump Rs 230 on positive global cues

Protests rock Jammu amid curfew
Business Standard

Karol Bagh Fire: License holder of Arpit Palace hotel arrested

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Police has arrested Shardendu Goel, the license holder of Hotel Arpit Palace where a massive fire killed 17 people last week, officials said Tuesday.

Goel is being produced at the Tis Hazari court and police will seek his remand, Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

His brother Rakesh Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested from Delhi airport on Saturday when he landed from Qatar.

This is the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, the hotel's general manager and receptionist were arrested in connection with the incident.

A look out circular (LOC) was issued against Rakesh and Shardendu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements