Karol Bagh Fire: License holder of Arpit Palace hotel arrested

The has arrested Shardendu Goel, the license holder of where a massive fire killed 17 people last week, officials said Tuesday.

is being produced at the and police will seek his remand, Rajesh Deo, of Police (Crime), said.

His brother Rakesh Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested from on Saturday when he landed from

This is the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, the hotel's were arrested in connection with the incident.

A look out circular (LOC) was issued against Rakesh and Shardendu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)