YA drama 'The Wilds' receives series order from Amazon

Studios has given a series order to young adult drama "The Wilds".

The show, which hails from Sarah Streicher, follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island, reported Variety.

Streicher, who has Marvel-Netflix series "Daredevil" to her writing credits, will serve as the on the new show.

will be the showrunner and she will also executive produce alongside Jamie Tarses' Fanfare and and of Productions.

"We are thrilled to share this exciting original vision with our global audience," said Jennifer Salke, of Studios.

"We are proud to be the home for this authentically voiced, high stakes show brought to life by the talented Sarah Streicher, Amy our ABC Signature Studios partners," she added.

