The 2019 EB-5 Innovation Summit on June 15 in San Ramon, California

/ -- The 2019 EB-5 Innovation Summit, hosted by Behring Co., will be held on June 15, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, California. There is no cost to attend, but there is a max capacity of 300 seats for the event. With over 73 seats reserved in first 3-hours of announcement, this event is expected to sell out.

is assembling 9 of EB-5's top experts including immigration attorneys, EB-5 economists and even a former USCIS adjudicator to host a "first-of-its-kind" private special EB-5 investor event to discuss what's happening to the market. In addition to introducing EB-5, we will host an advanced discussion about the evolution of the EB-5 market, what investors need to know, and how an investor can "Future Proof" their EB-5 Investment.

The 2019 EB-5 Innovation Summit



When: 2pm 5 pm, June 15, 2019



Where: Roundhouse Bishop Ranch - Roundhouse Market & Conference Center - Tahoe Auditorium, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon, CA 94583Why: Get Updated on Why U.S. Immigration Investments are Changing ForeverWho:Register Here: behringco.com/2019summitWhat You Will LearnEB-5 program requirements and processEB-5's current "market reality"Compare risk and return metrics of traditional investment versus EB-5In-depth discussion of EB-5 innovations, advanced strategies and "Future Proofing" your EB-5 investmentIntroducing the by Behring and its 3 Different StrategiesLive Question & Answer Session with ExpertsWho Should Attend?Existing EB-5 Investors, EB-5 Beginners; H-1B Visa holders, F-1 Student Visa Holders, International Investors, Developers and Institutional InvestorsMore About the Event:According to IIUSA.org, the EB-5 investment visa program has contributed over $37 Billion to U.S. GDP since 2008. EB-5 is also credited with creating over 270,000 jobs for U.S. workers. However, as the program became mainstream and the volume of investors and EB-5 Regional Centers proliferated, the EB-5 program has become a victim of its own success. restrictions create a waiting list or backlog for major countries such as China, Vietnam, and potentially a few others. Waiting times to get a green card through the EB-5 program went from potentially 18 months to as much as 15 years. With the proposed legislation and backlog considerations, the EB-5 investors have an entirely new set of considerations they need to learn about.

"The current EB-5 market is changing quickly," says Colin Behring, the at "The problem is that the investments have not changed. Historically, innovation has been lacking in the EB-5 market. EB-5 investments must evolve to better serve the needs of their investors according to today's market conditions." According to Aaron Hammon, at Behring Companies, "Our office has fielded hundreds of phone calls from people across the world that have been misinformed about EB-5 fundamentals and what is possible. With the incredible group of speakers assembled for this summit, we will clear all of that up."



About Behring Companies



Behring Companies is a vertically integrated private equity fund manager, serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley region. Behring is specialized in transit-oriented residential and mixed-use developments. Behring owns and operates the Behring Regional Center, a USCIS accredited EB-5 regional center with 100% investor approval history that has been operating since 2013. All investment opportunities are limited to accredited investors only. For more information, visit

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880132/Behring_Companies_Logo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)