Kit Harington checks into wellness centre

It seems like the end of "Game of Thrones" has hit really hard as the has checked into a rehabilitation centre to receive treatment for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.

According to PageSix, the 32-year-old checked into a luxury health retreat in weeks before the finale aired on May 19. He played across eight seasons on the HBO's epic fantasy show.

Harington has been doing cognitive behavioral therapy, meditating, and practising other psychological exercises to better cope with stress related to the "Game of Thrones" ending.

Rose Leslie, the actor's wife and former co-star, is "extremely supportive" of Harington.

"The end of 'GoT' really hit Kit hard... He realized, 'This is it, this is the end'. It was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?



"He's in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet," a source close to the told the outlet.

Harington's said that the has "decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues".

The actor had previously admitted that he had to resort to therapy to deal with his character's death in the show, which he said was his "darkest time".

"It wasn't a very good time in my life. I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there - like I think a lot of people do in their 20s," the actor told Variety recently.

"That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn't talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f***ing act," he added.

