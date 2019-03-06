Yashas, Rashid excel at Chittagong Open

Indian duo of and Khan returned flawless rounds of seven-under-65 to take the joint first round lead at the third edition of the Chittagong Open, the third event of the 2019 PGTI season.

Yashas and Rashid, both playing at the Bhatiary & Country Club for the first time, enjoyed a slender one-shot lead ahead of compatriots and Mohammad Sanju, at the Rs 40 lakh event.

Md Sajib Ali was the highest-placed in tied fifth as a result of his 67.

Yashas, playing an event in for the first time, didn't give the impression of playing in unfamiliar conditions as he struck the ball cleanly and made good all his chances on the greens.

Yashas, the 2018 PGTI Emerging of the Year, converted from five feet on the 11th and 15th to make the turn at two-under.

The 24-year-old from Mysuru then made further inroads on the front-nine with some excellent driving and approach shots to pick up birdies on the fourth, sixth and ninth and an eagle on the eighth.

While Chandra's 12-feet eagle putt lipped out on the fourth, he managed to pocket an eagle from 15 feet on the eighth.

Two-time winner Khan, who also went error-free on day one, produced some quality chip-putts for four of his seven birdies. His longest conversion of the day, a 15-footer, came on the 12th. made birdies on all the four par-5 holes.

Sajib Ali too came up with a bogey-free effort in round one. His 67 placed him tied fifth along with the Indian quartet of Mukesh Kumar, Honey Baisoya, Naveed Kaul and

Defending champion N Thangaraja of and Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, one of Bangladesh's top golfers, were both in tied 19th with rounds of two-under-70.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)