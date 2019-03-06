Development plank high on govt agenda, says Modi in Karnataka

Tuesday stressed that the development plank was high on the agenda of his government, as he launched a slew of projects in the state.

In a bid to reach out to the people of North-East, also said that the extensive development of the region was his government's top priority.

At a public rally here, he laid the foundation stone for the and opened the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Bengaluru, and in Bengaluru, Super Speciality Blocks in KIMS, Hubballi under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and ladies hostel for students from North-eastern region at

"It is my privilege that the NDA government has got the opportunity to work extensively for the north east. We have put top priority for the development of the North East.

This includes ensuring proper infrastructure, power connectivity, harvesting water resources, better health care and education," he said.

Slamming the government in for its 'lackadaisical' attitude, said many projects started by it were completed only after he took over.

"The Centre is doing lots of work for the development of You all know that the projects government had kept in the cold storage for many years were completed by our government," he added.

He also flayed the erstwhile for overlooking development of ethanol facilities in the country.

"The had started working on ethanol blending,but the closed the project.

When we came to power, we prepared a road map.Ethanol blending programme was started and sugarcane growers are getting the benefit of it. We will minimise our dependence on the import of crude oil," the said.

Citing the case of ethanol development to flay the congress, he said the party's attitude against the interests of the common man has hurt the country.

"Remember when we had started theJan-Dhan scheme, how they mocked it. When we tried to give Aadhaar a legal shape, how they put hurdles on its way.

They went to the too.

Today the same and Aadhaar has given a three-fold power in your mobile which blocked the road to corruption," said Modi.

Playing on the 1985 quote of former Rajiv Gandhi, he said "the government has now ensured that if the sends Rs one, the entire 100 paise directly reaches the accounts of the poor.

There is no middleman to take away anyone's right."



Rajiv Gandhi, during a visit to drought affected district in Odisha in 1985 had said that of every rupee spent by the government, only 15 paise reached the intended beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)