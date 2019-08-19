Schools open and no students, everything 'normal' in J-K: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Tampering with J&K's accession to Union will end its ties with India: Mufti
Ties with J&K will be over if you scrap Article 370: Mehbooba to Modi govt
Article 370: Mufti says India failed Kashmir, Omar calls it total betrayal
Abrogation of Article 370 would be a violation of UN resolutions: Pakistan
Letter to BS: Withdrawal of J&K's special status is not a way to win trust
-
Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that there was a "new normal" in place.
"Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again," Chidambaram said.
"Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer," he said.
"If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal," he added.
Jammu and Kashmir was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU