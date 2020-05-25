Yediyurappa lauds corona warriors for their efforts to contain COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister



B S Yediyurappa on Monday expressed his gratitude to the corona warriors for their efforts in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

"Bengaluru has set an example & is the model for entire country on how to effectively manage the pandemic & gradually restart the economy.

Well done #NammaBengaluru! Salute to all Corona warriors for their tireless efforts in this battle against COVID19," the Chief Minister tweeted.

According to media reports, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru, could serve as possible role models for other urban centres in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite having maximum COVID-19 cases, these cities managed to keep the mortality low.

