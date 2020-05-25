JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

COVID-19: CREDAI writes to PM, seeks immediate relief for sector

Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in HP; with 10 new cases total tally reaches 214
Business Standard

Yediyurappa lauds corona warriors for their efforts to contain COVID-19

Topics
Environment

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka Chief Minister

B S Yediyurappa on Monday expressed his gratitude to the corona warriors for their efforts in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

"Bengaluru has set an example & is the model for entire country on how to effectively manage the pandemic & gradually restart the economy.

Well done #NammaBengaluru! Salute to all Corona warriors for their tireless efforts in this battle against COVID19," the Chief Minister tweeted.

According to media reports, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru, could serve as possible role models for other urban centres in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite having maximum COVID-19 cases, these cities managed to keep the mortality low.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU