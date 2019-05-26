Officials in race against time to accomodate crowd at stadium

Five years and over 200 events later, the Muncipal stadium here will play host to the swearing in ceremony of CM designate Y S Jaganmohan on May 30,but officials are in a race against time to accomodate the large number of people expected for it.

A large number of supporters from all 13 districts of the state are expected to throng the venue that day.

A senior functionary said the stadium, which can accommodate only 25,000 people in the gallery, was chosen out of sentiment.

"Y S R (Reddy's father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) also took the oath at a stadium in Security is also a reason for chosing this venue," he said, adding that party leaders have been advised not to bring too many people.

A Md told that extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate around 40,000 people in the stadium, including the ground.

"To avoid over-crowding at the stadium, provisions for live-streaming of the event through LED TVs at important locations of the city would also be made," he said.

Traffic arrangements without affecting normal life would be put in place, while provisions for drinking water, fans and air coolers would also be made, he added.

said common people would be allowed till the venue is full, after which entry would be restricted.

Situated adjacent to a hillock, the 25,000 seater stadium hosted a One Day International between and the West in 2002.

Workers at the stadium maintained that staircases leading to galleries had worn-out, upper balconies did not have shade and people have to sit on concrete slabs.

However, one of the organisers said arrangements would be made for those sitting in the upper balcony of the gallery to have some shade and added that the ceremony would be held without hiccups just like how over 200 events were hosted in the last five years.

K Chandrasekar Rao, besides party MLAs, MPs and dignitaries from neighbouring states would attend the ceremony, according to the district administration.

also invited to attend the event when he met him in the national capital Sunday.

The YSRCP swept to power in with a landslide victory, bagging 151 seats in the 175-member and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)