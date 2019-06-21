JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Federer survives 'emotional' Tsonga scare to reach last eight in Halle

Salah, hosts Egypt set for Africa Cup bow in stifling heat
Business Standard

Yoga day celebrated in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The International Yoga Day was Friday observed across Uttar Pradesh, with Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending the main programme in the state capital.

The main programme was held at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital.

BJP state vice-president Vidyasagar Sonkar said International Yoga Day functions have been organised across the state and in almost all districts.

UP ministers joined the functions in their respective districts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 10:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU