Yoga day celebrated in UP

The International Yoga Day was Friday observed across Uttar Pradesh, with Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending the main programme in the state capital.
The main programme was held at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital.
BJP state vice-president Vidyasagar Sonkar said International Yoga Day functions have been organised across the state and in almost all districts.
UP ministers joined the functions in their respective districts.
