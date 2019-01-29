Yogi Adityanath announces tax exemption for film 'Uri' in Uttar Pradesh

The government Monday decided to give state GST exemption to Bollywood blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Allahabad, Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting, told reporters.

"This is a movie on the surgical strikes, the cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film is about the country's valour and will instil a feeling of nationalism and patriotism... This will help youth and all citizens of the country to see it," Adityanath said.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike', written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in in 2016 as a retaliation for the attack that claimed lives of 17 Army personnel.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and in lead roles.

