Young Indian shuttlers win titles in Ukraine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Young Indian shuttlers Anoushka Parikh and Saurabh Sharma and Krishna Prasad Garaga and Dhruv Kapila clinched the mixed doubles and men's doubles titles respectively at the RSL Kharkiv International challenge in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Second seeds Saurabh and Anoushka defeated Poland's Pawel Smilowski and Magdalena Swierczynska, seeded fourth, 18-21 21-19 22-20 in the mixed doubles summit clash that lasted an hour and three minutes.

Krishna and Dhruv then outwitted Germany's Daniel Hess and Johannes Pistorius 21-19 21-16 in a 36-minute doubles final.

Among other Indians, women's doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost in the semifinals, while top seeded mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg failed to cross the quarterfinals.

Second seeded men's doubles pair of Rohan and Shivam Sharma also suffered a loss in the semifinals.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 16:55 IST

