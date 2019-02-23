Youth Cong activists stage anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu

Dozens of Youth activists Saturday staged anti- protest here over the terror attack, demanding immediate and stern action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The protesters set ablaze an effigy of They appealed to the people to oppose the nefarious designs of divisive forces bent upon to divide society on communal lines.

The protest was led by state Youth The activists assembed at the Exhibition ground and shouted slogans against for "supporting" terrorism.

"We pay our tributes to the jawans who achieved martyrdom in the attack and stand with their families. We urge the government to take stern action immediately against those behind the incident," Chib told reporters.

He criticised Khan for seeking proof of his country's involvement in the attack and claimed that he is dancing on the tunes of his Army and the ISI.

"The attack was carried out with a twin objective to spread terrorism and harm the internal integrity of the country by creating wedge in society through its agents. The people need to understand the game plan and strengthen the communal harmony to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of the country," he said.

