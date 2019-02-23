Minister scotches rumours about Parrikar being on life support

A senior Saturday denied reports that Chief was on life support and his condition has deteriorated.

Parrikar, 63, suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been in and out of hospitals in the past one year and confined to his house.

A section of reported Saturday that he was on life-support system.

State town planning told reporters after meeting him in the afternoon that the chief minister's condition was not "as bad as it is being projected".

" is doing rounds that he is on life support. He is not on life support," Sardesai said.

"I discussed politics and (election) code of conduct with him," he said.

Sardesai also said he visited the regarding the proposed construction of a cemetery in Margao, and not for inquiring about his health.

"He has cleared the file (about the cemetery). The financial (sanction) order will be issued Monday," he said.

