Courier man assaults two women after Hindi-Marathi spat: Cops

A 28-year-old man working with a courier firm was arrested for allegedly assaulting two sisters with a in after they reportedly asked him to speak in Marathi, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Shivaji Park area of on Friday when the accused, Ibrahim Shaikh, had gone to their home to deliver a parcel.

When one of the victims opened the door, she enquired about the parcel in Marathi and Shaikh replied in Hindi, police said.

An altercation ensued after one of the sisters asked Shaikh to speak in Marathi, an said.

Shaikh then allegedly abused the sisters and assaulted one of them with a and punched the other on the head, the said.

After one of the sisters lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station, Shaikh was arrested and charged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, he informed.

A probe is underway into the incident, he added.

