Youth Cong activists stage protest near Sitharaman's residence over stolen Rafale files

Scores of activists of the Pradesh Youth (DPYC) staged a protest near Sitharaman's residence here on Thursday over the theft of files related to the fighter jet deal from the ministry.

The protesters gathered near Sitharaman's residence at Safdarjung Road, raised slogans against and demanded his resignation.

Police stopped the protesters from marching and detained them when they tried to cross a barricade.

Taking a dig at Modi, DPYC said, "The chowkidar has failed to serve country as he cannot protect such important and security files."



The central government Wednesday told the that documents related to the deal have been stolen from the and the petitioners seeking a review of its verdict dismissing all pleas against the purchase of the jets relied upon those documents.

Those who put documents on the deal in the public domain are guilty under the and contempt of court, K K Venugopal said before a three-judge bench headed by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)