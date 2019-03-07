Prove that your words have weight: Omar to PM after two Kashmiris are assaulted in UP

Thursday asked to prove that his words have weight and are implemented on the ground following an assault on two in in

He said like incidents hurt the idea of

Two selling dry fruit were thrashed by a group of saffron-clad men in Wednesday evening, following which four persons have been arrested.

"What message do they (attackers) want to convey? What do they want to tell us? That this state is theirs but not its people, that will remain part of India, but not When accession (with the Union) took place, it was not only about land, but its people as well.

"You own the land, but not its people, then how do you even think that the people here will say yes they are your integral part. Just owning the land is not enough, you have to own the people here," Abdullah said.

He was addressing a function here where former PDP MLA joined the National Conference.

Referring to prime minister's speech in the Tonk area of last month where he asserted that "our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris", Abdullah said either his words were not being implemented or they were just a "jumla".

"You (PM) have to prove whether your words have weight or not, you have to prove that when you talk as the PM of this country, your words are implemented or not, you have to prove that the political structure you have grown up in, learnt from and, to some extent, lead, whether you have your say or not in that structure," the former said.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Abdullah said Lucknow like incidents hurt the idea of

"Nothing will do more damage to the idea of in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (Integral part), it simply won't fly," Abdullah said.

"Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?" he asked.

The also posed a question to Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in Lok Sabha, that if he would step in to deliver justice in this case.

"Jenab @rajnathsingh Sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault?" Abdullah added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)