HSP sets up committee for screening poll candidates

Formar footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Party (HSP) Thursday constituted a six-member committee to select candidates for the upcoming Assembly and polls in

The committee is headed by HSP while senior leaders Bhaichung Bhutia, Biraj Adhikari, D S Limboo, H C and are the other members.

The party said the selection process would be transparent as only those candidates with unblemished and proven track record of public service would be entertained.

"We want to bring to a new brand of clean with a new democratic way of doing things that connect the party with the electorate at all times," Bhutia, who is the party's working president, said at the inauguration of the state election headquarter here.

He said that he was confident that people would join the "revolution of cleansing the of Sikkim" and building a new, prosperous and happy state for all.

The HSP has said it would contest in all the 32 Assembly seats and the lone seat in Sikkim.

