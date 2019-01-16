Youth, who left home in 'vengeful huff' to join militancy, reunited with parents: Police

A youth from and Kashmir's district, who had left home in a "vengeful huff" to join militancy, was brought back and handed over to his family, police said Wednesday.

"A boy, name withheld, resident of was reported missing from his home and a missing report was lodged at Police Station in this regard," a said.

He said the inquiry revealed that the young boy had left home in a "vengeful huff" and was intending to join militancy.

"However, police with the cooperation of his family, traced the boy and with great efforts and persuasion, were able to bring back the boy and dissuaded him from joining militancy," the said.

He said after proper counselling by police, the boy was handed over to his family.

Locals have appreciated the role of police in this regard, the added.

