3 cyber criminals held in Jharkhand

: Three cyber criminals have been arrested and Rs 4.60 lakhs recovered from them, police said Wednesday.
The trio of Daljith Singh and Tousif Alam, both from West Bengal, and Tink from Jharkhand was apprehended at a railway station in the state last Friday and brought to Ramagundam Wednesday, the police said.
The three had allegedly cheated two people here of Rs 5.16 lakh by diverting money from their bank accounts on November 5 and 10, 2018 after getting account details from the victims, they said.
The three would soon be produced before a local court, they added.
