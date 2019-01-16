Girl gang-raped in Bhind district

A 16-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped in district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said Wednesday.

While the alleged incident took place on January 10, a complaint was registered Tuesday, said a from station.

The girl told the police that her marriage had been fixed with (20), resident of neighbouring Gadroli village, about a year ago, and since then they were in touch with each other on phone.

On January 10, she received a call from Kushwaha's number around 10 pm and the caller asked her to step out and give him

When she went out, she was forced to sit on a motor-cycle ridden by a 17-year old youth, while one Rahul Kushwaha (18) held her from behind.

Lilu Kushwaha, Punjab Kushwaha (35) and Ravindra Kushwaha (20) were riding another motorcycle, she said.

The girl alleged that she was taken to the nearby fields where Rahul and raped her.

They abandoned her in Amayana Mod area the next day from where she called her family members for help, she said.

A case under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, the said.

Efforts were on to arrest the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)