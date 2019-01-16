6 held in Ghaziabad for robbery

Six suspected members of a gang were arrested with large quantities of silver, cash and weapons from the Old Bus Stand here on Wednesday, police said.

As many as 20 kg of silver, Rs 3,60,000 cash, five knives and one countrymade pistol with two cartridges were recovered in the morning, the police said.

The gang had allegedly robbed 70-kg silver dust from a factory in Rajasthan's district, of Police said.

On the intervening night of November 25-26, the gang had barged inside the factory and looted the silver dust at gunpoint, he said, adding that 50 kg of it had been sold and the rest was recovered. During interrogation, it was also revealed that the gang had robbed one more factory in Khushkhera industrial area in 2013.

The accused have been identified as Mintoo, native of Meerut's Inchauli town, Mohit from Uttar Pradesh's district, Deepak, Rohit, Anil and Maneesh from Ghaziabad district Fafrana village, he added.

