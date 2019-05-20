Zee Learn Q4 PAT zooms 79 pc to Rs 31 crore

has posted a 79.4 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 31.28 crore for the quarter ended March 31, on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 17.43 crore in the year-ago period, said in a filing to the BSE on Friday.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 165.34 crore, compared with Rs 89.77 crore a year ago.

"During the year, we expanded operating margins, improved the quality of our product mix, generated sufficient cash flow for operations and continued to streamline our product portfolio.

"These results reflect our unrelenting commitment to all the stakeholders and our intense focus on disciplined execution within our core businesses," said.

"The overall performance of the company for this year and the past few years has been good. The company has now got all the building blocks in place for ensuring an even faster paced growth in the coming time," Zee Learn said.

