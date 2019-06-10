ZEE5 partners with Israeli tech company Applicaster

OTT digital platform has entered into a partnership with Applicaster, one of Israel's leading global cloud platforms for and management in the

will work with to enhance the latter's user interface and experience, leveraging its state-of-the-art tech, industry knowledge on the evolving trends across the globe.

It will also enhance ZEE5's functionality, offering a seamless content viewing experience to the viewers.

" is the world's fourth largest app market and one of the most crowded one for OTT players. has been a frontrunner in bringing the best-in-class experience for subscribers seeking entertainment content in multiple Indian languages.

"And today we have become the first to harness the capabilities of Israeli tech start-ups and their expertise in the mobile entertainment space. With the warming up of relations between the two advanced countries, we are confident of building a winning proposition for all involved," Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 said in a statement.

He added the journey over the past year has given the company immense insights in terms of the changing behaviour of OTT viewers.

"This knowledge complemented by the technological prowess of will result in a delightful experience for the ZEE5 viewers the world over," Katial said.

said he is thrilled to with ZEE5.

"Throughout our discussions, ZEE5's passion for delighting their customers through rich user experiences was clear and matched our beliefs perfectly. We are thrilled to be chosen as ZEE5's of choice in realising their desire to minimise development time and integrate the best of breed components necessary to deliver an industry leading user experience to their 61.5 million active users," Laor said.

Both the parties signed the MoU in the presence of Pavan Kapoor, Indian to at the in

Kapoor said deals like these will set the tone for more collaborations between the two countries going forward in the field of innovation and technology.

" and share a deep bond of friendship with extensive commercial linkages. Collaborations like this will bring our people closer and enable learning and mutual prosperity," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)