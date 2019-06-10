RPP Infra wins Rs 47 cr contract from BHEL

Monday said it has won a Rs 47.2 crore contract from (BHEL) for structural works of their at in

The project is likely to be completed in two years.

" is pleased to announce a new order win worth Rs 472 million (Rs 47.2 crore) for BHEL for structural works of their & Ash Handling Plant," the company said in a BSE filing.

The project is based in Tuticorin, and is expected to be completed within 24 months, it said.

RPP Infra's order book at the end of the last fiscal stood at Rs 1,944 crore, it said.

"The company aims to secure an order inflow of Rs 12,000 million (Rs 1,200 crore) in fiscal 2019-20 and is already at L1 (lowest bidder) status for projects worth Rs 4,802 million (Rs 480 crore)," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)