RP tech India Enters Into Cloud Business With Acquisition of ZNet Technologies

/ -- The partnership enables tech to provide ZNet's cutting-edge solutions to Enterprise and SMB customers



tech (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd.) today announced the acquisition of provider ZNet Technologies. With this partnership, tech will now offer ZNet's cutting-edge and solutions to potential SMB and enterprise customers in India.





According to the terms of the acquisition, RP tech India will take a majority stake in ZNet and will invest in enhancing R&D capabilities and upskilling technical manpower to support latest technologies like cloud, IoT, AI, etc. ZNet will continue to operate as an independent legal entity and various existing brands of ZNet will continue to operate as normal.

Founded in 2009, ZNet Technologies is the leading provider of IT and The company offers a wide range of services from domains to high-end managed services under the ZNetLive brand. It offers infrastructure services from leading cloud vendors like Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba, and its own data centre-based offering to its customer base. ZNetLive powers well over 90k+ websites and applications globally, and is one of the very first CSP in India.

On boarding ZNet Technologies, Mr. Kapal Pansari, at RP tech India said, "This partnership is a win-win for both RP tech India and ZNet. RP tech India's vast IT distribution network and financial backing, supplemented with ZNet's technical expertise at the back-end will help propel this partnership to become the leading distributor of end-to-end IT infrastructure including new-age in the next 24 to 36 months."



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Munesh Jadoun, of ZNet Technologies said, "With the commoditization of cloud, we want to be able to use RP tech India's distribution channels to take cloud services to the masses. ZNet is well-equipped to deliver efficiently, with highly-skilled certified cloud professionals and by using our own Cloud Services Automation and Billing Platform (RackNap). We will work closely with major cloud providers, ISVs to drive cloud consumption. With digital transformation gradually becoming the norm for businesses, we can accelerate this transformation for our customers with our capabilities."



About RP tech India



Leading IT and mobile brands have put their trust in RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals), to penetrate into the vast Indian market for 29 years. Being one of the top 5 distributors in India, the company has partnered with over 9,000+ partners, retailers, and customers in over 750 towns and cities. To cater to this vast customer base, RP tech India has branch and service operations in over 50 towns of India. The company has created a strong IT infrastructure and unique marketing platforms that have helped to put their partners on a pedestal. At 25% CAGR for the last 15 years, RP tech India is one of the fastest growing companies in India. Their vendor names include ADATA, AMD, APC, Apple, ASUS, Belkin, Chromecast, Crucial by Micron, Dell, ECS, Fitbit, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, NVIDIA, Plantronics, PNY, SanDisk, Toshiba, TP-Link, and many other world-renowned brands.

About ZNet Technologies



ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd., incorporated in 2009, is an IT and provider and powers well over 90k+ websites and applications across the globe. The business units of ZNet include ZNetLive (domain, hosting, cloud services provider) and RackNap (Cloud Service Delivery and Business Automation Platform). ZNet has been working closely with Microsoft, AWS, and on and enterprise solutions in India.

