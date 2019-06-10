Inquiry confirms allegations against BJD MLA who forced engineer to do sit-ups

An administrative inquiry has confirmed allegations against a newly elected BJD MLA that he "manhandled" and "insulted" a junior PWD engineer, said on Monday.

The inquiry was launched after a video showing Patnagarh MLA Saroj Kumar Meher forcing the to do sit-ups in public in district went viral last week. The had sought a report on the incident.

had been tasked with probing the incident.

"I have received a report from confirming the incident and allegations of manhandling and insult of the junior engineer," Arindam Dakua said.

The district administration will send the report to the and recommend action against all those involved in the incident, he said.

"It is for the government to take further steps," he added.

A case had been registered against Meher at station on Friday, a day after a complaint was lodged by the wife of the engineer,

Meher was booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ ST Act, a said.

"An investigation is in progress and appropriate steps will be taken in due course," he said.

The legislator's action had triggered a row with the opposition BJP targeting the ruling BJD government and demanding immediate Meher's arrest. The also condemned the incident and sought action against the MLA.

Meher later apologised for his action and said he was compelled to ask the to do sit-ups to assauge public anger.

He claimed that the people in his constituency were angry over poor quality of road construction and "could have harmed" the if he did not ask him to do sit-ups.

The family members and relatives of the engineer have demanded immediate arrest of Meher and stringent action against him for his "high-handedness".

District Adivasi Manch and (ODESA) have also demanded stern action against the

"The association condemns the act and demands that legal action be taken against him (Meher) immediately," a of said.

Meher had on June 5 visited the Belpada block in Bolangir, where local people complained about the poor construction of the Mandal-Belpada bypass.

In the video clip, the engineer is seen apologising for alleged laxity in performing his duties, but Meher does not relent.

The MLA allegedly threatened the engineer with "mob thrashing", following which the latter did sit-ups on the road.

