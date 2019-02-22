Zinc futures rise 0.42 pc on spot demand

prices rose by 0.42 per cent to Rs 192.75 per kg in futures trade Friday, tracking a firm trend at the physical market on the back of pick up in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for February was trading higher by 80 paise, or 0.42 per cent, at Rs 192.75 per kg with a business turnover of 4,226 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries kept prices higher.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)