Zinc futures rise 0.42 pc on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices rose by 0.42 per cent to Rs 192.75 per kg in futures trade Friday, tracking a firm trend at the physical market on the back of pick up in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for February was trading higher by 80 paise, or 0.42 per cent, at Rs 192.75 per kg with a business turnover of 4,226 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 13:50 IST

