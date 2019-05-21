Zinc futures rise 0.49% on spot demand

futures Tuesday edged up by 0.49 per cent to Rs 213.75 per kg as speculators created positions, triggered by a firm trend in the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in current month moved up by Rs 1.05, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 213.75 per kg, with a business turnover of 4,531 lots.

Marketmen said widening of bets by participants, following improved demand in the domestic spot market and a better trend in base metals mainly influenced prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)