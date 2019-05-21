JUST IN
Zinc futures rise 0.49% on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc futures Tuesday edged up by 0.49 per cent to Rs 213.75 per kg as speculators created positions, triggered by a firm trend in the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in current month moved up by Rs 1.05, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 213.75 per kg, with a business turnover of 4,531 lots.

Marketmen said widening of bets by participants, following improved demand in the domestic spot market and a better trend in base metals mainly influenced zinc prices here.

Tue, May 21 2019. 14:01 IST

