Zinc futures rise on upbeat cues

prices rose by 1.12 per cent to Rs 213.10 per kg in futures trade Friday as participants enlarged their bets amid increased demand at domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May rose by Rs 2.35, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 213.10 per kg in a business turnover of 3,806 lots.

The for June delivery also gained Rs 2.15, or 1.04 per cent, to trade at Rs 208.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,029 lots.

Market analysts said a firming trend in base metals and higher domestic demand led to the rise in prices at futures trade here.

