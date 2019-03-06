Zinier raises $22 mn from Accel, Founders Fund and others

Zinier, a field service automation solutions provider, Wednesday said it has raised USD 22 million (about Rs 154 crore) funding, led by along with Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, Ventures LLC and

The proceeds from the series B funding will be used to accelerate global growth and expand the platform to meet the growing needs of field service organisations, said in a statement.

The statement pointed out that while field service organisations collect massive streams of the data in the field, they aren't able to utilise that data to increase productivity, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.

Zinier's solution combines and proactive insights to automate critical back office functions, while providing an all-in-one mobile experience for field technicians.

"The market opportunity for platform-based, automated field service is reflected in the huge demand we've seen from customers in infrastructure-heavy sectors, such as telecom, and financial services," said.

With this additional investment, the company will be able to continue expanding the capabilities of the platform and extend the reach of intelligent field service automation to new strategic markets and geographies, Dhar added.

will use the investment to continue developing and enhancing its technology platform to build for industry-specific customer use cases. It also plans to further expand into new regions and vertical markets.

