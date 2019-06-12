Nirav Modi: UK High Court notes broad consistency in India's evidence

A on Wednesday accepted a broad consistency of evidence put forward by the Crown Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, in the case against fugitive diamond merchant

Justice read out a detailed judgment at the Royal Courts of Justice, in which she upheld a lower court ruling to withhold bail and also summed up the case against Modi - wanted in as the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) in the nearly USD 2 billion (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

"Taken overall, there is a broad consistency of evidence," Simler noted, as she accepted all the concerns raised by the CPS.

Modi's legal team had rejected any of destruction of evidence by him and claimed that any disposed of were only to avoid tracking rather than to destroy the material held on them. But the dismissed this assertion, accepting the CPS assertion that they were destroyed to obstruct the CBI and ED investigation.

"There is a compelling case that this was done to prevent the investigating agencies from obtaining relevant data," the judge agreed.

Describing the case as one of a serious and substantial nature, she went on to ask a series of rhetorical questions on why certain actions were taken by Modi and his co-conspirators, including flying witnesses out of to Cairo,

"All 12 witnesses make similar allegations; they were threatened and kept in fear of the applicant's assistants and brother [Nehal Modi]. Why was that necessary, I ask rhetorically at least in one case, a Mr was offered a payment of GBP 22,000; there can be no possible legitimate reason for the offer of that payment, she noted.

The judge reiterated that the strength of the evidence will be tested when the begins hearing the arguments in the trial, expected later in the year, to establish a prima facie case against the diamond merchant at

But at this stage, she remained unconvinced that Modi did not intend to abscond to a jurisdiction that did not have an treaty with or that he would not continue to interfere with witnesses and evidence in the case.

There is compelling evidence of interference [with witnesses] in the past and a strong basis of reaching a conclusion on what will happen [in the future], the judge said, adding that Modi's presence in the UK may have been fortuitous but she could not find any significant ties to the country that would prevent him from fleeing.

Summarising the background of the Indian government's case against Modi, the judge noted that the 48-year-old is accused of using a sophisticated corporate structure to give a perception of legitimate trading while misusing the letters of undertaking to defraud PNB in a conspiracy involving staff members of the

An arrest warrant was issued against him in May and then a second one in July last year, with an extradition request made to the UK authorities in August 2018.

The High Court judge accepted that while there is a presumption in favour of bail for a person facing extradition, that presumption is subject to exceptions which include substantial grounds for believing the Requested Person will fail to surrender. And, in Modi's case she concluded that she did find such substantial grounds, which means he will remain at one of England's most overcrowded jails.

His legal team's pleas related to his health, including confidential medical documents claiming a severe impact on his state of mind behind bars, also failed to sway the judge's ruling.

