Bengaluru woman complains over late delivery, Zomato staff 'assaults' her

-
ALSO READ
Food delivery volumes in India reach pre-Covid-19 peaks: Zomato CEO
Food delivery sector showing stronger signs of recovery: Zomato CEO
Zomato's valuation crosses $5.4 billion, after raising $250 million
Zomato revises delivery partner remuneration to accommodate fuel price hike
Food delivery volumes back to 85% of pre-Covid levels, says Swiggy
-
A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a city- based model and makeup artist for complaining against him over late delivery of food, police said.
The man was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.
The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday.
"So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.
So guys this just happened to me yesterday— Hitesha Chandranee (@HChandranee) March 10, 2021
Pls support me @zomato @zomatoin @viralbhayani77 @sagarmaheshwari @ATSBB @bbcnewsindia @narendramodi @cnnbrk @AltNews @NBCNews @itvnews @DgpKarnataka @TV9Telangana pic.twitter.com/TBso6N23k3
Zomato reacted to her Twitter post, saying, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required."
Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company tweeted: "Rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU