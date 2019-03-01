Zomato to open warehouses in 9 more cities this year

-
Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato Friday said it will open warehouses in nine more cities across India by the end of this year.
Hyperpure warehouses by Zomato supplies restaurants fresh and clean ingredients at competitive prices, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the development, Hyperpure Founder Dhruv Sawhney said: "We will open Hyperpure warehouses in nine more cities across India by the end of this year, and eventually, across our international markets".
The company has opened a Hyperpure warehouse in Bengaluru to serve over 2,500 restaurants every day, Zomato said.
"Everything we do to bring together restaurants, consumers, food suppliers and logistics partners, working towards ensuring more people have access to fresh and clean food," Zomato CEO and Founder Deepinder Goyal said.
The company plans to soon launch a large warehouse in Delhi, Zomato said.
Zomato provides information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.
