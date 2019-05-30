ZPM snaps ties with Cong in Mizoram

The (ZPM), which had forged an alliance with the for the election to the lone Lok Sahba seat in and the by-poll to the West-I assembly seat, Thursday said it has snapped ties with the party.

ZPM said the pre-electoral alliance with the was issue-based to form an anti-NDA alliance against the proposed legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

"Our common candidate did not make it to Parliament," told newsmen, adding that there was no written condition for forging the alliance except that the common candidate would sit among the non-NDA allies.

Replying to queries, ZPM claimed the main reason for the defeat of the common candidate was that the people had rejected the

"The Congress could not muster votes in the Chakma-dominated area while Chakmas were the of the party," said.

Ruling Mizo (MNF) party nominee C Lalrosanga had defeated the ZPM-Congress combine candidate Hmar by a margin of over 8,000 votes.

The MNF has 27 legislators in the 40-member state legislature, while the ZPM and the Congress have seven and five members respectively. The BJP opened its account in the north eastern state by bagging a single seat in the state assembly election held on November 28 last year.

