Zuari Agro files Letter of Offer with Sebi for Rs 500 cr rights issue

Zuari Agro Chemicals Wednesday said it has filed a document with the market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 500 crore through rights issue of debentures.

In a filing to the BSE, Zuari said the company has filed "Draft Letter of Offer for rights issue with the "



In June last year, the company's board had approved raising of funds by way of issue of compulsory convertible debentures to the existing shareholders on a rights basis (Rights Issue) up to Rs 500 crore.

The company, which is into fertiliser business, plans to reduce debt with the proceeds of rights issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)